I WANT TO SAY SOMETHING FUNNY, BUT IF THE DEMS CHEAT THEIR SPOKESZOMBIE IN, THE VP PICK WILL BE PRESIDENT. FROM KAMALA — KNEEPADS — HARRIS — AND STACEY ABRAMS, GAULEITER WHITMER, AND ELIZABETH WAR(BONNET)REN AND OTHER THINGS THAT BUMP US INTO THE NIGHT OF COMMUNISM, MAY THE GOOD LORD DELIVER US: Biden VP Sweepstakes Pick Up Steam.