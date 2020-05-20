May 20, 2020

AS I UNDERSTAND IT, SWEDEN’S DEATH RATE IS HEAVILY WEIGHTED TOWARD IMMIGRANTS AND THE ELDERLY: Sweden’s death toll unnerves its Nordic neighbours. “Denmark, Finland and Norway are debating whether to maintain travel restrictions on Sweden but ease them for other countries as they nervously eye their Nordic neighbour’s higher coronavirus death toll. Sweden has the highest mortality rate per capita at this stage of the epidemic, according to a Financial Times tracker that uses a seven-day rolling average of new deaths. It has overtaken the UK, Italy and Belgium in recent days.”