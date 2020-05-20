May 20, 2020

MICHAEL WALSH: ‘Madness of Crowds’ Shakes American Freedoms.

Back in 1841, the Scottish author Charles Mackay published his seminal study of mass lunacy, “Extraordinary Popular Delusions and the Madness of Crowds,” which included chapters on economic bubbles like the Tulip mania of 1637, the Crusades, witch hunts, and alchemy.

More recently, the British writer Douglas Murray treated the current “Madness of Crowds” concerning “gender,” race, and sexual identity that has driven society with constantly shifting definitions and demands.

In the current climate of unreasonable fear over the CCP virus, the cognitive dissonance of this not-so-fine madness cannot be overestimated.

With blue-state governors such as California’s Gavin Newsom, Michigan’s Gretchen Whitmer, New York’s Andrew Cuomo, Illinois’ J. B. Pritzker, and Oregon’s Kate Brown acting like petty tyrants as they unconstitutionally restrict personal freedom, religious observance, and the right to free association—over what is essentially a nursing-home disease that strikes the very elderly—Americans are being driven mad by this sudden assault on our most basic freedoms, once thought unshakeable.

And yet here we are, two months into what increasingly appears to be a manufactured “crisis” whose cure will end up being far worse than the disease—one that will cost us a huge percentage of our formerly booming economy and the effective loss of our constitutional protections under the Bill of Rights—bovinely acquiescing in our own imprisonment and loss of livelihood. And being told it’s for our own good.