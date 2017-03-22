May 19, 2020
EXPLOSIVE RICE MEMO DECLASSIFIED:
We have known for more than two years that, on the day of President Trump’s inauguration and just minutes before she left the White House for the last time, Susan Rice, then President Obama’s National Security Adviser, wrote a memo to herself about “Russia.” Specifically, she documented the fact, presumably for her later protection should the matter become public, that on January 5, 2017, President Obama had directed her to lie to her incoming counterpart, General Michael Flynn, about the Russia investigation that was then ongoing, in which General Flynn himself was, unbeknownst to him, one of the targets. This deception violated all historic norms, but it was vital if the Obama holdovers (James Comey et al.) were to be able to continue their “Russia investigation,” a bare pretext for unraveling Trump’s presidency, post-inauguration.
Read the whole thing.
Flashbacks:
“I know nothing about this. I was surprised to see reports from Chairman Nunes on that count today. And let’s back up and recall where we have been. The president of the United States accused his predecessor, President Obama, of wiretapping Trump Tower during the campaign. Nothing of the sort occurred, and we have heard that confirmed by the director of the FBI, who also pointed out that no president, no White House can order the surveillance of another American citizen.”
—“Susan Rice: The world wonders and worries if the White House can be trusted,” PBS News Hour, March 22, 2017.
“Rick Grenell is one of the most nasty, dishonest people I’ve ever encountered.” Fmr. National Security Adviser Susan Rice slams President Trump’s pick as acting DNI Richard Grenell, calling him a “hack and a shill.”