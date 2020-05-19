May 19, 2020
JOE BIDEN: PRO-TRAIN WRECK PUTIN PUPPET. Biden Pledge to Dump Keystone Pipeline Would Kill Thousands of Jobs, Analysis Says.
As Walter Russell Mead wrote in 2017:
If Trump were the Manchurian candidate that people keep wanting to believe that he is, here are some of the things he’d be doing:
Limiting fracking as much as he possibly could
Blocking oil and gas pipelines
Opening negotiations for major nuclear arms reductions
Cutting U.S. military spending
Trying to tamp down tensions with Russia’s ally Iran.
