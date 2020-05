JUST CALL HER GRANDMA-KILLER GRETCHEN: Gretchen Whitmer’s most devastating coronavirus mistake. “The purpose of the policy was to free up room in hospitals and prevent the healthcare system from being overwhelmed. But Whitmer’s order effectively turned the state’s nursing homes into breeding grounds, exposing hundreds of vulnerable residents to the virus. It’s no coincidence that 30% of Michigan’s COVID-19 deaths occurred in populous nursing homes.”