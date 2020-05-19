May 19, 2020

OCEANIA HAS NEVER BEEN AT WAR WITH EASTASIA: Feminists Who Now Claim They Never Meant ‘Believe All Women’ Are Gaslighting Us.

For a perfect example, see the journalist Susan Faludi in The New York Times: “‘Believe All Women’ Is a Right-Wing Trap,” reads the headline on her article. Faludi accuses conservatives of inventing the idea that feminists were demanding that all women be believed. According to her, “the preferred hashtag of the #MeToo movement is #BelieveWomen. It’s different without the ‘all.’ Believing women is simply the rejoinder to the ancient practice of #DoubtWomen.”

“Good luck finding any feminist who thinks we should believe everything all women say—even what they say about sexual assault,” Faludi continues. This directly contradicts her earlier admittal that she had in fact “encountered some feminists who seemed genuinely to subscribe” to the more extreme interpretation of the hashtag.

Faludi is narrowly right that “believe women” was the more popular phrasing among #MeToo activists, and that contrarians were more likely to introduce the word “all” as a means of pointing out how silly the concept was. But whether the phrase contains “all” is unimportant: It means the same thing, regardless. The command to believe group X is straightforwardly and obviously a plea to have faith in the entire collective entity. Faludi claims in her piece that “believe women” is actually the opposite of “believe all women,” but this is absurd. She is, to use a term beloved by victims’ rights advocates, gaslighting her readers.