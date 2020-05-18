May 18, 2020

IRISH DEMOCRACY: Lockdown Is Ending, Whether Governments Approve or Not: Executive orders may have encouraged the lockdowns, but they always depended on voluntary behavior. “The data also show something about the nature of the shutdowns. They might have been encouraged by executive orders, but they were always ultimately driven by voluntary behavior. Well before states started issuing stay-at-home orders in the final week of March, many Americans were voluntarily self-quarantining. Since officials had only limited influence over the beginning of the lockdown, they were always going to have limited influence over its ending. This was always unsustainable over the long term, and coronavirus policies need to be reconsidered in light of that. On the other hand, declaring states to be ‘open’ will be meaningless unless residents feel it is safe to venture out again.”