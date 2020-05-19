May 19, 2020

SPACE: Elon Musk responds to claim he needs 10,000 missiles to terraform Mars. “The SpaceX CEO is not too concerned about reports that the firm would need a huge amount of missiles.”

If they mean warheads rather than missiles — the report is badly written enough to use the two interchangeably — then 10,000 is only about one-seventh as many as the US and USSR built during the Cold War.

Whatever the number is, I’m kind of looking forward to the day that Musk announces he’s a nuclear power, and I wouldn’t be surprised if it were to happen soon.