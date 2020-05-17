May 17, 2020

CHARLIE BAKER’S CORONAVIRUS STRATEGY: Fiddle, make Massachusetts wait.

Clueless Democrats want Gov. Charlie Baker to keep the state’s economy shuttered and they will probably get most of their wish granted when Baker unveils his coronavirus reopening plan Monday.

Don’t expect much out of Baker — he’s made clear he wants no part of a quick restart.

And Baker has purposely made any details of his plans secret, giving businesses like restaurants no head start on how they might plan to open their doors again. The confusion and consternation caused by Baker’s super-cautious reticence has made predicting what might happen a guessing game.

A half-dozen Democratic legislators petitioned the Republican governor last week to extend the state’s stay-at-home advisory past May 18. The Republican governor is more in line with them than the thousands of business owners clamoring for a reopening.