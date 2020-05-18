May 18, 2020

REMINDER: Obamagate Is Real and It’s Spectacular.

The reason that the scandal has come to be known as Obamagate is because if the allegations are true the stink is all over Obama himself. Sure, he may revert to form and find someone to throw under the bus, but it looks as if he may not be able to completely deflect this time.

The Obama faithful are no doubt on psychological overload trying to remain in denial these days. Thou shalt not speak ill of their Holy One, but — deep down inside — they all probably know that he isn’t that holy.