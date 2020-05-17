May 17, 2020

“DIABETO:” Washington Post Magazine gives Stacey Abrams the whole Beyoncé glamour treatment in its photo shoot.

Remember when Beto O’Rourke was the rising young hope for the Democratic Party as it looked forward to 2020? He made the cover of Vanity Fair with a photoshoot by celebrity photographer Annie Liebovitz standing next to a pickup truck like a dork, but most people just wondered why his dog looked so sad in every picture. That was nothing, though, compared to what the Washington Post Magazine has done with possible vice presidential contender Stacey Abrams. We all know what Abrams looks like … she’s doing a media blitz even though she claims she’s not rallying to be picked by Joe Biden. But we’ve never seen her like this, with the fog machine and all.

The distance between the image that Democrats and their operatives in the media imagine themselves to be and reality is planetary, as this juxtaposition by Jim Treacher highlights:

If anything, the copy in the article makes the above photo look like the height of objectivity:

