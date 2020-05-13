May 13, 2020

BAILOUTS FOR NEW YORK, CALIFORNIA, ILLINOIS — AND MAYBE OREGON AND WASHINGTON — SHOULD BE CONDITIONED ON SPLITTING OFF THE RED PARTS INTO NEW STATES. Bob McManus: Andrew Cuomo has better ways to get federal aid than issuing threats. Background on the conditions justifying a split here.

And do Democrats really want to go into November with all the Blue states broke and all the Red states flourishing?

