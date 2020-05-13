May 13, 2020

I’M SO OLD, I CAN REMEMBER WHEN JOE BIDEN WAS PORTRAYED BY THE MEDIA AS THE MODERATE DEMOCRAT IN THE PRESIDENTIAL RACE: Biden Taps AOC to Chair Campaign’s Climate Change Task Force.

After the Democratic presidential candidates’ apocalyptic-themed “climate change” town hall on CNN last year, PJM’s Bryan Preston wrote, “If you like Venezuela, voting for any of them will bring you a whole lot of Venezuela. Thank you, CNN, just for letting these people talk. Do it again next week? Please?”