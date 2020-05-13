May 13, 2020

Impeachment Boomerang: The wheels are coming off the Russia Collusion Hoax train. JustTheNews.com is reporting that hundreds of documents now show that Former Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch who testified to Congress that “she knew little beyond an initial briefing and press reports” about Burisma Holdings, had in fact been extensively briefed on the Ukranian energy company that paid Hunter Biden as much as $50,000 a month.

State Department memos obtained under the Freedom of Information Act show Yovanovitch’s embassy in Kiev, including the ambassador herself, was engaged in several discussions and meetings about Burisma as the gas firm scrambled during the 2016 election and transition to settle a long-running corruption investigation and polish its image before President Trump took office:

“The discussions about Burisma inside Yovanovitch’s embassy were so extensive, in fact, that they filled more than 160 pages of emails, memos and correspondence in fall 2016 alone, according to the State Department records obtained under FOIA by the conservative group Citizens United.”

Yovanovitch, you’ll remember, was the ambassador fired by President Trump over the hysterical keening of outfits who lauded her as a heroine. NBC — who seems to get fooled a lot these days — said “Yovanovitch’s testimony hewed very closely to what she’d told investigators in her closed-door testimony last month.” CNN said America “would see former Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch as the national hero she is” and that her “testimony was powerful, credible and moving.”

It’s all coming apart, and this explains the former Obama Administration officials — including The Lightworker Himself — bellowing about the “rule of law.” It’s more projection. Heroes don’t lie under oath to Congress. Read the whole thing.