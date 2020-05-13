«
May 13, 2020

THEY’LL ALSO START LEAVING HOME BEFORE THE GOVERNMENT TELLS THEM TO: Most Americans stayed home before government COVID-19 mandates. “Most Americans voluntarily stayed at home during the early days of the COVID-19 tsunami, before states began issuing official ‘shelter-in-place’ orders, new research indicates. Why? Because statewide emergency declarations coupled with news — of first infections, first fatalities and school closures — were motivation enough to get folks to stay home. This was more motivating than quarantine mandates imposed weeks later, say investigators.”

People are thinking for themselves, which is problematic.

