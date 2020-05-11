May 11, 2020

WAIT, WHAT? Post-it note left for woman diagnosed with COVID-19 reads no more mail delivery.

On Thursday, she said she found something in the mail that not only shocked her, but added to her stress.

“A little two inch by two inch post-it note from my carrier was in there ,” said Bilbo. “That said they could no longer deliver my mail, because someone had tested positive for COVID-19 at this address.”

Bilbo explained that she worried about her bills and packages including her sisters cancer medication that they normally get through the mail.

“My mailbox is out on the street away from my house. I called Smithville Post office and they couldn’t tell me why except Bastrop police told them to stop my mail,” Bilbo explained.

After not hearing anything from the post office Bilbo contacted KXAN investigators for help.

“The notice to the customer regarding their mail delivery was left in error,” explained Communications Specialist Becky Hernandez in an email to KXAN. “We apologize for any inconvenience that may have been experienced by our customer. As soon as local postal managers were made aware, they took steps to resolve the issue and have confirmed that mail delivery has resumed.”