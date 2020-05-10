May 10, 2020

ANDREW CUOMO CONTINUES TO MOVE AT BREAKNECK SPEED: Cuomo finally orders biweekly coronavirus tests for nursing home workers.

Cuomo waited until April 30th to order subways to be shutdown at night for train interiors to be cleaned.

In sharp contrast, though this story will likely remain trapped on the Fox News side of the political spectrum: Dr. Marc Siegel: Coronavirus and nursing homes — Florida sets example with these steps to protect elderly.

Earlier: New York has mismanaged COVID-19 from top to bottom. So why is Andrew Cuomo’s popularity at an all time high?