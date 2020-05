A “PRETTY DARN INVESTED” OBAMA RALLIES THE TROOPS AND GIVES THEM THEIR TALKING POINTS:

Obama is a sanctimonious, arrogant, dangerous, viper.

What really is without precedent – at least in the US, although not in certain countries usually referred to as “banana republics – is the way in which Obama used the DOJ and the FBI and the entire state apparatus to spy on and destroy an incoming president of the opposing party. Watergate was a tea party compared to this.