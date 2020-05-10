May 10, 2020
THE CRUELTY IS THE POINT: The Left Is at War With the Little Sisters of the Poor. You may not be interested in the gleichschaltung, but the gleichschaltung is interested in you. But, as always, make it painful and they will stop.
THE CRUELTY IS THE POINT: The Left Is at War With the Little Sisters of the Poor. You may not be interested in the gleichschaltung, but the gleichschaltung is interested in you. But, as always, make it painful and they will stop.
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.