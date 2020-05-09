«
»

May 9, 2020

I THINK WE NEED A MULTIFRONT OFFENSIVE TO ROLL BACK THE KARENS’ INFLUENCE: Don’t let Karen kill your community: If our leadership wants us to listen to them, they should discourage Karens.

It occurs to me that after prohibition — which was very much a project of the Karens of its day — there was a 50 year period in which bossy, officious, interfering middle-aged white women were systematically mocked, from Margaret Dumont to Gladys Kravitz. That ended and we got the reign of the Karens. Start mocking again. They can’t take mockery.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 7:00 am
