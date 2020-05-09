May 9, 2020

I THINK WE NEED A MULTIFRONT OFFENSIVE TO ROLL BACK THE KARENS’ INFLUENCE: Don’t let Karen kill your community: If our leadership wants us to listen to them, they should discourage Karens.

It occurs to me that after prohibition — which was very much a project of the Karens of its day — there was a 50 year period in which bossy, officious, interfering middle-aged white women were systematically mocked, from Margaret Dumont to Gladys Kravitz. That ended and we got the reign of the Karens. Start mocking again. They can’t take mockery.