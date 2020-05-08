May 8, 2020

DON’T LET KAREN KILL YOUR COMMUNITY:

But now, Karen is queen of enforcing mask-wearing. Everyone must wear one at all times, even if they are not near other people. Karen takes to the Nextdoor message boards to complain about all the people she sees without one. Joggers are currently the main target, because engaging in a solitary exercise with a covering on your nose and mouth should apparently be easy, but that could shift at any time.

‘Why is this so hard?’, Karen asks. Yes, it’s hard for people to understand how we went from ‘masks are pointless’ to ‘masks are mandatory’ in a few short weeks with Karen lecturing us the whole way. Even now the World Health Organization suggests ‘if you are healthy, you only need to wear a mask if you are taking care of a person with COVID-19.’

It’s almost unfair that the term for this kind of busybody has a gendered name. Men can be, and often are, Karens.