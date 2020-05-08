May 8, 2020

WHICH MEANS THE ENTIRE MASK THEATER IS EXACTLY THAT: THEATER. IF IT’S BEEN HERE FOR THREE OR FOUR MONTHS, EVERYONE HAS BEEN EXPOSED TO IT ALREADY. IT’S TIME TO GO BACK TO NORMAL. AND NO, NOT THE “NEW NORMAL”. THERE IS NO NEW NORMAL. THERE’S NORMAL, AND THERE’S BOOTS ON OUR NECKS, DESTROYING OUR ECONOMY AND STARTING A FAMINE: Mystery of Coronavirus Timeline Deepens.

And please, in the name of all that’s holy, if you don’t retain anything from this massive and costly debacle, remember: computer models are only as good as the data put in, and the assumptions made. And if you have trouble remembering, engrave “GIGO” on your forehead so you read it in the mirror every morning and remember “garbage in, garbage out.”