May 7, 2020

SHELLEY LUTHER, WHO WAS JAILED AFTER REOPENING HER DALLAS SALON, RELEASED FROM CUSTODY:

After spending about two days in jail and receiving support from state leaders and residents, Dallas salon owner Shelley Luther has been released from custody.

On Thursday, Luther received help from the governor and the Supreme Court of Texas when it came to her release. She had been jailed since Tuesday.

When she walked out of the jail, she was met with a large crowd of supporters with signs in hands congratulating her on her release.

“I’m a little overwhelmed… I just want to thank all of you who I just barely met and now you’re all my friends. You mean so much to me. Thank you so, so much,” Luther said to her supporters outside of the building.

She said she would have more to say after she has time to gather her thoughts from being released.

Dallas judge Eric Moye on Tuesday found her to be in contempt of court when she refused to apologize for defying stay-at-home orders and reopening Salon A La Mode nearly two weeks ago. She was sentenced to seven days in jail.