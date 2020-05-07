May 7, 2020
SHELLEY LUTHER, WHO WAS JAILED AFTER REOPENING HER DALLAS SALON, RELEASED FROM CUSTODY:
After spending about two days in jail and receiving support from state leaders and residents, Dallas salon owner Shelley Luther has been released from custody.
On Thursday, Luther received help from the governor and the Supreme Court of Texas when it came to her release. She had been jailed since Tuesday.
When she walked out of the jail, she was met with a large crowd of supporters with signs in hands congratulating her on her release.
“I’m a little overwhelmed… I just want to thank all of you who I just barely met and now you’re all my friends. You mean so much to me. Thank you so, so much,” Luther said to her supporters outside of the building.
She said she would have more to say after she has time to gather her thoughts from being released.
Dallas judge Eric Moye on Tuesday found her to be in contempt of court when she refused to apologize for defying stay-at-home orders and reopening Salon A La Mode nearly two weeks ago. She was sentenced to seven days in jail.
Curiously, the D-FW CBS affiliate doesn’t quote Luther’s exact words to Moye in the above article, though they are available in their previous report on her arrest:
“If you would like to take this opportunity to acknowledge that your own actions were selfish, putting your own interest ahead of those in the community in which you live,” Judge Moyé said, offering her a chance to avoid jail time. He said he would consider only giving her a fine, if she apologized, acknowledged she was wrong, and agreed to keep her business closed until Friday, when the governor has announced all salons may open.
“I have much respect for this court and laws. I have never been in this position before and it’s not someplace that I want to be,” Luther responded. “But I have to disagree with you sir, when you say that I’m selfish because feeding my kids — is not selfish. I have hair stylists that are going hungry because they’d rather feed their kids. So sir, if you think the law is more important than kids getting fed, then please go ahead with you decision but I am not going to shut the salon.”
As Glenn noted yesterday, “Releasing violent sex offenders while locking up salon owners is a bad look for the Democrats.”