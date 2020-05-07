May 7, 2020

AS YALI ELKIN SAYS ON FACEBOOK, this picture brings a whole new meaning to “plate carrier.”

So, let’s unpack this a bit. First, sheriffs shouldn’t have armored vehicles. Second, sheriffs who have armored vehicles shouldn’t use them to shut down salons for violating a quarantine order. Third, law enforcement officers shouldn’t be grossly obese. Fourth, law enforcement officers who are grossly obese shouldn’t be mincing around like tactical hippos.

Finally: So many libertarians are unhappy with the way things are going, when they should be delighted at how they’re making the powers that be look ridiculous. For all the BS TV shows like NCIS, this is much closer to the true face of law enforcement in America. Rub their noses, and protruding bellies, in it.

UPDATE: According to a comment, this picture, despite the caption, comes from the shutdown of a bar, not a hair salon, and that appears to be correct. My comments above, as adjusted, remain the same. Plus, the sheriff’s response to people protesting his action kind of misses the point:

“I’m getting calls from all over the country threatening to shoot me, I mean it’s just been crazy,” Griffis said told NewsWest9 Wednesday. “All these people that are here from wherever you came from, just go home and get yourself a job.”

I think the jobs are kind of the problem here, Sheriff.

ANOTHER UPDATE: From the comments: “Sadly, they also don’t realize how ridiculous they look, using a tank to close down a bar, hair salon, or whatever. This screams ‘RESPECT MAH AUTHORITAH!!!’, while tacitly admitting that nobody respects your authoritah.”

Yes, if people respect your authority you don’t need an MRAP. Of course, they don’t really think they need it here. It’s just in the garage and they want an excuse to take it out for a spin. Better leadership would have known better, of course.