May 7, 2020

SO IN RETROSPECT, TRUMP SHOULD HAVE BANNED FLIGHTS FROM EUROPE, AND BLOCKED TRAVEL FROM NYC, WHEN HE BANNED CHINA TRAVEL? Travel From New York City Seeded Wave of U.S. Outbreaks: The coronavirus outbreak in New York City became the primary source of infections around the United States, researchers have found. That was when De Blasio was encouraging New Yorkers to ride subways, go to bars, and attend Chinese New Year’s parades. Maybe he should be called to account for this destructive behavior.