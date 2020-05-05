May 5, 2020

OLD AND BUSTED: #believeallwomen.

The New Hotness? ‘I don’t want justice:’ Politico and Hill co-founder says he doesn’t want investigation allegations against Biden.

Martin Tolchin responded to a New York Times editorial board piece from Friday that urged the Democratic National Committee to investigate the allegations that the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee sexually assaulted a former Senate aide, Tara Reade, in 1993.

The New York Times’s editorial board called on the DNC to “investigate the matter swiftly and thoroughly.” And noted, “As is so often the case in such situations, it is all but impossible to be certain of the truth. But the stakes are too high to let the matter fester — or leave it to be investigated by and adjudicated in the media. Mr. Biden is seeking the nation’s highest office.”

Tolchin, who also worked for the New York Times for 40 years, issued a letter to the outlet published Monday that said an investigation into Reade’s allegations would only hurt Biden’s chances of beating Trump in November.

“I totally disagree with this editorial. I don’t want an investigation. I want a coronation of Joe Biden,” Tolchin, 91, wrote. “I don’t want justice, whatever that may be. I want a win, the removal of Donald Trump from office, and Mr. Biden is our best chance.”