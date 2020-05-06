May 6, 2020

HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE: Amid the global COVID-19 crisis, the University of Alaska system announced significant furloughs, including its own university president. “In the statement, Johnsen noted that a total of 166 system employees are being furloughed, including himself, the chancellors, senior executives, and top administrators. He also stated that faculty who lead departments and hold other leadership positions will be furloughed for eight days. Designated officers, such as himself, will have a longer ten-day furlough.”

If they’re furloughing administrators, you know that it’s serious.