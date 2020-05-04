May 4, 2020

THE EVIDENCE THAT THERE WAS COMMUNITY SPREAD MUCH EARLIER THAN ORIGINALLY THOUGHT IS STARTING TO LOOK QUITE STRONG: After Retesting Samples, French Hospital Discovers COVID-19 Case From December. “He was amazed, he didn’t understand how he had been infected. We put the puzzle together and he had not made any trips. The only contact that he had was with his wife.”

UPDATE: Earlier coronavirus cases confirmed in Nevada after 13 investigation.

Changing the coronavirus timeline, the state’s COVID-19 response team confirms to 13 Action News there are earlier cases than the first one reported in Nevada.

That official first case is in March, but 13 Chief Investigator Darcy Spears reported this week, some people are convinced they had it as early as December.

Within just two days of our story airing, the Nevada Health Response team confirmed what the people we spoke to suspected. That they got sick here in Las Vegas in December and January, and the illness was COVID-19.

Many of those people attended conventions and thought those events were super-spreaders.

From Texas to Washington to Colorado, visitors to Las Vegas say they came here for conventions like the Consumer Electronics Show and left sick. Sicker than they’ve ever been.

Although CES hasn’t heard any official word of an attendee being exposed, Nevada officials are now indicating coronavirus was likely here at that time or even before – a key new distinction.