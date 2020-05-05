May 5, 2020

SO THERE WAS A DISCUSSION ON FACEBOOK LAST NIGHT about whether to take precautions or just get infected now that hospitals aren’t full, so as to get it over with and hopefully be immune. This was my response:

So there’s some evidence that lower viral load on infection means milder cases. If so, you want to continue taking precautions so that even if you are inevitably infected, it’ll be a lighter case. There’s also the possibility that the virus will weaken with time, as often happens, and that better treatment protocols will develop, as seems to be happening. All of that would seem to argue in favor of trying to postpone infection. OTOH, you’ll *probably* have a mild case anyway and at least then you won’t stress, and it does appear that reinfection is either nonexistent or rare once you allow for the false positives. Personally, I’m continuing to take precautions and encouraging my family and friends to do the same. But if the stress of waiting to be infected is adversely affecting your mental health, and you’re not high-risk for complications, it might not be *crazy* to just let it happen if it’s going to.

For what it’s worth, given that so much is unknown or uncertain.