May 4, 2020

WENDY MURPHY: The Dems’ women problem runs deeper than Joe Biden.

Democrats don’t just have a Tara Reade problem, they have a women problem, and it won’t go away simply because Joe Biden denies touching Reade and chooses a female running mate. The women’s vote is not that cheap. . . .

Some argue Biden is not the sex offender type, and had an excellent reputation with women in 1993, when Reade says she was assaulted. He was spearheading the Violence Against Women Act and holding himself out as a champion of women on Capitol Hill. But that would have also been the perfect opportunity to assault Reade, knowing full well that women’s groups would never support her over him because the VAWA was a huge funding bill for women’s rights groups. Only two years later, Bill Clinton began victimizing a young intern named Monica Lewinsky but suffered no ill consequences from women’s groups. As the National Organization for Women said at the time, the group “needed him on other issues” and did not mind being called hypocrites.

NOW has never recovered from its support for an abusive male over a victimized woman.

Many other women’s groups have the same corrupt mentality, as when Time’s Up’s legal advocacy group, housed at the National Women’s Law Center, refused to help Tara Reade claiming they couldn’t because they are a nonprofit and Biden is running for president. In fact, the law does not forbid them from helping Reade. Turns out the PR firm that represents Time’s Up’s legal advocacy group, SKDKnickerbocker, is headed by a woman who happens to be a top adviser to Biden’s presidential campaign.