SUPER GAFFE-O-MATIC 760,000: Yikes: Biden Makes Huge Gaffe about the Number of People Dead from the Wuhan Coronavirus. “While he was speaking about the Wuhan coronavirus to Joe Scarborough, he told an unbelievable whopper, claiming that over 600,000 Americans had died from the virus and implying most were nurses and doctors. Only slightly off at the time…by about 540,000. The alleged number was about 60,000. The problem was he didn’t even realize it and he said it more than once.”