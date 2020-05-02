May 2, 2020

«
KARENS IN THE WILD: This flyer is being stuck up and left on cars in Downtown Knoxville.

It’s legal for restaurants to reopen now although — making this flyer even worse — some of these places aren’t reopening yet.

But to the extent the information on this is false, the perpetrator could be liable to a lawsuit. And should be, because this is a dick move. However, a lot of the reaction is hostile, like this comment that appeared on Facebook: “I’m gonna eat at these places even harder now. Thanks, Karen.”

I’m hoping that 2020 will mark the silencing of the Karens. They’ve had their way, and their sway, too long.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 4:51 pm
