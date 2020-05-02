May 2, 2020

KARENS IN THE WILD: This flyer is being stuck up and left on cars in Downtown Knoxville.

It’s legal for restaurants to reopen now although — making this flyer even worse — some of these places aren’t reopening yet.

But to the extent the information on this is false, the perpetrator could be liable to a lawsuit. And should be, because this is a dick move. However, a lot of the reaction is hostile, like this comment that appeared on Facebook: “I’m gonna eat at these places even harder now. Thanks, Karen.”

I’m hoping that 2020 will mark the silencing of the Karens. They’ve had their way, and their sway, too long.