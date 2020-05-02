May 2, 2020

GAVIN NEWSOM MORPHED INTO KIM JONG UN SO QUICKLY, EVERYBODY NOTICED: Gov. Newsom will Allow Californians to Watch Sunsets.

“We want you to see sunsets,” he told SFGate.com. “We want you to enjoy activities outdoors. What they don’t want is people congregating outside in large groups.” How incredibly kind and generous of California’s dear leader.

Earlier:

In sharp contrast: Rural California County Hums Back To Life, Defying Order: The lights are back on at restaurants, bars and other businesses in California’s Modoc County after nearly six weeks.

Meanwhile, on the east coast: “The nice weather is very much a threat to us,” de Blasio said on WNYC Friday.

“There’s nothing wrong with going out and getting some exercise and getting back home,” he added. “Go out for a little bit, but don’t go out for too much. Don’t gather, don’t try and do the things we would normally do on a beautiful spring day.” A thousand cops will spread out in city parks to enforce what de Blasio called a “no tolerance for gatherings” policy. “We’re going straight to summons,” de Blasio said. He added: “If someone resists the summons, we’re going to arrest.” Cops on bicycles and horses will be among the officers enforcing the rules, said NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan. Officers are under orders not to tolerate organized sports, parties, or other gatherings. “The days of warnings are over,” Monahan said.

Unless you’re Bill de Blasio, and then you can do whatever you want with impunity:

Finally, at America’s Newspaper of Record: Governor Unveils Innovative 37-Step Plan To Reopen State Over The Next 10 Years.