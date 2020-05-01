May 1, 2020

FREEZERS: A reader emails: “Daughter tried to purchase a 20 cf frost free freezer yesterday, Lowes, Home Depot and Best Buy had none. 90 day waiting period. Have freezers replaced toilet paper as the panic buy of COVID-19?”

A quick perusal of Lowes’ website showed a banner announcing that a lot of freezers are unavailable, which was backed up by some random checks. Walmart’s site seemed to have more, but was leading with a lot of unfamiliar brands. I suspect people want to stock up on meat because of shortage fears, and some don’t have a big enough freezer. My sister bought half a cow last week, but she does have a big enough freezer.