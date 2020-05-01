May 1, 2020

THE GYMS OPENED TODAY IN KNOXVILLE/KNOX COUNTY, so I went and did squats. Gym required masks, hand sanitizing, and limited numbers to 5 people per 1000 square feet, which is about 125. Unnecessary as there were maybe 20 people there with me. Working out in a mask is no picnic; it made everything a cardio workout. And after not doing squats for 7 weeks, well, I’m going to be very sore. I didn’t make it past 275, which is usually a warmup weight for me, and my legs were jelly. Just climbing the three steps from the garage into the house hurt.