May 1, 2020

UGH: You’re not supposed to travel more than 10 miles for outdoor recreation during Colorado’s safer-at-home phase.

The new safer-at-home order is in effect through at least May 27, meaning that Coloradans are expected to stay close to home past Memorial Day, the unofficial start of the summer and a popular weekend for camping and hiking. The fear is that visitors will either contract or spread the virus in areas of the state not as well equipped to deal with mass infections.

“You made the sacrifice of staying at home for 32 days,” Polis said at a news conference on Monday. “I think you can make the sacrifice of going to your second or third favorite park for another month.”