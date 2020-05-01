May 1, 2020

ROTTEN INDEED: Andrew McCarthy: Something seems rotten in Flynn’s case — and maybe others, too. “The closer one looks, the worse it gets. We can say that narrowly about the Flynn prosecution, and more generally about the Mueller investigation.”

People need to be prosecuted and disbarred over this, as an example to others.

UPDATE: Related: “It is just fascinating to watch the claim that Chris Wray and Dana Boente did everything they could to prevent the stuff from the Missouri U.S. attorney from being given to Flynn’s attorney. That is the beginning of a very ugly story.”

Plus: “The bottom line is this, it’s unfolding and what’s happening is, what Durham is actually doing is he’s painting a picture and not everyone of these acts is going to be a specific separate crime. But they are going to be, what’s called “overt acts in a conspiracy.” One to defraud the United States government. One to deny the civil rights of Trump and Flynn and Page and a bunch of other people.”