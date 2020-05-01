May 1, 2020

CONRAD BLACK: Joe Biden is Cooked.

Well, judge for yourself.

"Did you sexually assault Tara Reade"

Joe Biden: "No. It is not true. I’m saying unequivocally it never happened."

"Do you remember her? Do you remember any types of complaints she might have made?"

Joe Biden: "I don’t remember any type of complaint she may have made." pic.twitter.com/9MKbFIY19c

