May 1, 2020
CONRAD BLACK: Joe Biden is Cooked.
Well, judge for yourself.
"Did you sexually assault Tara Reade"
Joe Biden: "No. It is not true. I’m saying unequivocally it never happened."
"Do you remember her? Do you remember any types of complaints she might have made?"
Joe Biden: "I don’t remember any type of complaint she may have made." pic.twitter.com/9MKbFIY19c
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 1, 2020
Biden, asked why he won’t let the Univ. of Del. search his records for Tara Reade’s name, left speechless: pic.twitter.com/T24GHib7uS
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 1, 2020
"Do you regret what you said during the Kavanaugh hearing?"
Joe Biden: "What I said during the Kavanaugh hearings was that she had a right to be heard. The fact that she came forward, the presumption would be that she was telling the truth unless she wasn't telling the truth." pic.twitter.com/ZkG6rf281b
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 1, 2020