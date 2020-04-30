April 30, 2020

OLD AND BUSTED: Believe All Women.

The New Hotness? Pelosi On Difference Between Kavanaugh and Biden Allegations: ‘Joe Biden Is Joe Biden:’

“Well, let me just say I respect your question and I don’t need a lecture or a speech,” Pelosi said. “Here’s the thing. I have complete respect for whole #Metoo movement, I have four daughters and one son. And there’s a lot of excitement around the idea that women will be heard and be listened to. “There is also due process and the fact that Joe Biden is Joe Biden,” Pelosi said.

“Gotta love Pelosi chalking up these accusations as ‘Joe Biden is Joe Biden.’ you know, ‘DC’s favorite loveable groper everyone knows!’”, Stephen Miller tweets.

Related:

● Biden Refuses to Release Senate Records that Could Shed Light on Sex Assault Claims, But His Operatives Were Sent to Look Through Them.

● Why Won’t TV News Book Tara Reade?.

● Joe Biden (Still) Hasn’t Faced A Single Question on Sexual Assault Allegations.

That could change tomorrow: “Biden will be on Morning Joe tomorrow, expected to be asked about Tara Reade, I’m told,” Ben Smith of the New York Times tweets. Since Morning Joe read a “correction” on-air emailed to the show by the Obama administration in 2009, I’m assuming Biden is getting the questions he’ll be asked and his talking points well lined up in advance. And can then proceed to the Obama-esque “this is old news” phase of spinning. (QED: The Anatomy of an Obama Scandal, in Six Easy Steps.)



Earlier: Joe Biden Exposes #MeToo Movement as Total BS.