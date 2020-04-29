April 29, 2020

ROD DREHER ON GRABBY JOE BIDEN’S ACHILLES HAND:

[Damon Linker of The Week] mentions Tara Reade’s mother calling Larry King, and he mentions her friend (a self-described “strong Democrat”) going public to say that Tara told her about Biden’s alleged sexual assault at the time. I had heard about those, but until seeing Linker’s column, I had not heard about the 2008 Alexander Cockburn column in the left-wing web journal CounterPunch mentioning Biden’s reputation. Cockburn wrote:

Biden is a notorious flapjaw. His vanity deludes him into believing that every word that drops from his mouth is minted in the golden currency of Pericles. Vanity is the most conspicuous characteristic of US Senators en bloc , nourished by deferential acolytes and often expressed in loutish sexual advances to staffers, interns and the like. On more than one occasion CounterPunch’s editors have listened to vivid accounts by the recipient of just such advances, this staffer of another senator being accosted by Biden in the well of the senate in the week immediately following his first wife’s fatal car accident.

I think Linker has it exactly right. If you have forgotten about how enraged the Right was over the way the Democrats and their media allies treated Brett Kavanaugh, you may be certain that conservatives haven’t. (I wrote about it a lot back then — see here, for example — and I made it clear that I did not know whether or not Kavanaugh assaulted Ford on that night over thirty years ago; what I objected to was the kangaroo court assault on Kavanaugh by tribal ideologues of the Left. This stuff is primal with us conservatives. We saw the way the Democrats and the media treated Kavanaugh, and we saw that they could and would do that to any one of us.

If I were a Republican operative, I would start making the Biden-centered ads now about the #MeToo hypocrites in the Democratic Party. As Linker says, this is not a matter of pointing out that Biden is less of a sexual creep than Trump. That’s not what’s at stake here.

So, let me throw it to the room: if Biden is persuaded to step down before the Democratic convention, who should replace him? Who will replace him?