April 29, 2020

JAMES LILEKS ON THE WUHAN FLU:

Daughter made a point of asking why I referred to the Wuhan Flu as, well, the Wuhan Flu — are you trying to make a point?

Yes, that it’s the Wuhan Flu, and that’s what everyone called it until there was a general agreement amongst our chattering betters that we should call it COVID-19, as if we’d always used technical scientific terms instead of colloquial names based on origin, right or wrong. I used the term because it horrified people who seem to think that the term will make dumb-bubbas go cruisin’ around lookin’ for Asian people to beat up. I use the term because China would prefer that I not to. Want more?