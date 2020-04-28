April 28, 2020

FLASHBACK: Joe Biden Continues to Campaign Against Sexual Assault.

Launched in 2014 by the Obama White House, the It’s On Us campaign works to raise awareness about sexual assault, particularly on college campuses. Joe Biden has been a particularly vocal advocate for the campaign, having spoken about it at the 2016 Oscars and on several college campuses. Under the new administration, It’s On Us continues under the nonprofit Biden Foundation.

Based on the current allegations against Biden, he’ll certainly lose the key Democrat base of Hollywood:

Of course I’m kidding — Hollywood’s fully onboard with Biden. Or maybe not: Alyssa Milano Wants You to #BelieveTaraReade, Maybe.