April 28, 2020

I WONDER IF THIS IS WHAT TYSON WAS AFTER WITH THAT AD: Trump to Order U.S. Meat Plants to Stay Open Amid Pandemic. “President Donald Trump plans to order meat-processing plants to remain open as the nation confronts growing food-supply disruptions from the coronavirus outbreak, a person familiar with the matter said. Trump plans to use the Defense Production Act to order the companies to stay open as critical infrastructure, and the government will provide additional protective gear for employees as well as guidance, according to the person.”