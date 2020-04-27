April 27, 2020

TORPEDO CIRCLES AROUND: “Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chairman Tom Perez said in December 2017 that any candidate or elected official ‘who has engaged in sexual misconduct’ should ‘step aside.’ Former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, now stands accused of sexual assault by his former Senate staffer, Tara Reade.”

UPDATE: Perez has plenty of company: What Biden’s recent endorsers said about Kavanaugh and #MeToo.

ANOTHER UPDATE (FROM GLENN): Hey, maybe Olivia Nuzzi can interview Joe, and courageously ask him how he’s bearing up in this “nightmare.”