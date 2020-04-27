April 27, 2020

AN OPEN LETTER TO GAVIN NEWSOME FROM ECONOMISTS AND POLITICAL SCIENTISTS IN CALIFORNIA, CALLING FOR HIM TO SUSPEND AB5, the anti-gig-work law. The signatories include Nobel Laureate Vernon Smith (Chapman U.), John Taylor (Stanford U.), Lee Ohanian (UCLA), David Teece (U.C. Berkeley) and others. Gist: “By prohibiting the use of independent contractor drivers, health care professionals, and workers in other critical areas, AB-5 is doing substantial, and avoidable, harm to the very people who now have the fewest resources and the worst alternatives available to them.”