PEPCID: Why Doctors Are Using An Antacid To Treat Hundreds Of Coronavirus Patients.

This was news to me, but a quick check of Amazon shows Pepcid as “currently unavailable,” so I guess it wasn’t news to everyone. I rather doubt that the OTC dose will have the desired effect; it’s like drinking Gin & Tonic in the hopes that the tiny amount of quinine in the tonic will protect you from coronavirus, except without getting to drink a Gin & Tonic.