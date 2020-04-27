April 27, 2020

NOT GOOD: Tyson Foods chairman warns that ‘the food supply chain is breaking’: In recent weeks, the poultry producer has temporarily suspended operations at plants across the country.

This needs immediate attention, but it also calls into question the wisdom of having a relatively small number of huge processing plants staffed by cheap, often illegal, immigrant labor.

UPDATE: Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) has a deregulation plan that would let farmers bypass a lot of middlemen to reach consumers more directly.