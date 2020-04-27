«
April 27, 2020

THERE ARE INDEED STILL AMERICANS:  Houston Police Push Back Against Mandatory Mask Ordinance.

Also, as a public service, a note to all the panicky people out there: that mask doesn’t protect you, unless it’s rated N-95.  Yes, I know, but people in Japan wear masks and–  Sure. My friends who live there tell me Japanese wear masks when they might sneeze/cough in a public place. Those masks protect other people FROM you.  However, if you’re not sick or suffering from allergies, and particularly if you see a person without a mask, they’re not trying to kill you. Chances of their being sick aren’t even that high. JUST chill. This is health theater.

Another PSA: Rubber gloves are actually less sanitary than your hands — which you at least wash — unless you change them between places, etc. Just running around with the same gloves all day? Stupid AND unsanitary.

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 5:58 am
