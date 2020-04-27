«
»

April 27, 2020

JUST IN CASE YOU WONDER WHY FREEZERS AND DRIED FOOD ARE SOLD OUT:  In their panic, the idiots in our government are creating a famine.

I’m hearing these stories from all over. It’s time to stop this panic or people will actually die. In the millions. Perhaps even in the US.

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 12:27 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.