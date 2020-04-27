April 27, 2020

InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.
JUST IN CASE YOU WONDER WHY FREEZERS AND DRIED FOOD ARE SOLD OUT: In their panic, the idiots in our government are creating a famine.
I’m hearing these stories from all over. It’s time to stop this panic or people will actually die. In the millions. Perhaps even in the US.
